Costa Blanca’s prison officer dies of ‘suspected’ coronavirus after being discharged from hospital





One of Costa Blanca’s prison officers, Ismael, is reported to have died of ‘suspected’ coronavirus (Covid-19) earlier today.

THE 66-year-old, who should have in fact retired last year, fell ill with coronavirus symptoms, earlier this week. He was admitted to Alicante’s hospital after falling sick with a high temperature. However, he was discharged a few days later, and returned home to his wife at their home on the prison complex for staff.

Ismael’s health deteriorated yesterday evening, and he died during the early hours of this morning. If the test results come back positive for Covid-19, he will be the first prison officer to have died of coronavirus. Despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases in prison, staff aren’t being tested for coronavirus, confirms Spain’s union, CSIF.

The union, however, believes that Ismael’s death was caused by coronavirus because he displayed all the virus symptoms, and had no other health issues. Ismael’s colleague remains in quarantine, and the union is waiting to receive Ismael’s test results, confirming coronavirus, to prove their point.







