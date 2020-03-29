Costa Blanca Beaches are Seeing Drone Patrols to Stop Lockdown Breakers





ELCHE´S local police have followed the example of other areas of Spain in using drones to flush out flouters of the state of emergency rules.

The drone comes equipped with a loudspeaker pumping out messages in English, Spanish, and Valenciano to warn people to comply with the law.

The drone patrols will take in areas like the Clot de Galvany coastal marshlands and the beaches around La Marina village.

The Elche force has starting using the aerial equipment after the council began the first official steps in February to use drones as part of local policing.



