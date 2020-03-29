Coronavirus UK: Cab driver dad from Essex dies from ‘Covid-19 after catching it off customer cash’





The devasted family of a black cab taxi driver believes he picked up the virus from his cab fares.

Father of one, Spencer Kurash, 56, died at his home in Chigwell, Essex, after falling ill in mid-March, he had bravely continued to go to work in an effort to ferry people around the capital city as transport began shutting down.

His wife said he collapsed in the home last Wednesday, she desperately attempted to revive him but tragically he died. His daughter, Natasha, said: “It could have been an infected passenger who handed over money. It’s just devastating.”

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself has been diagnosed with the potentially lethal disease, has written a letter that will be posted to 30million home across the UK.

He writes: “It’s important for me to level with you – we know things will get worse before they get better.

The Prime Minster also warns that he could impose stricter lockdown measures to tackle the outbreak,

He said: “We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do.”