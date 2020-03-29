Coronavirus: Mr Motivator makes TV return to keep Britain fit





MR MOTIVATOR will be coming back to our screens in an all new fitness show for the BBC.

The fitness legend, who shot to fame in the 90s, plans to keep Britain fit during coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Motivator, 67, will rival the likes of YouTuber Joe Wicks when he returns to the screens with a new fitness show HealthCheck UK Live.

He said: “Now more than ever it is important to keep our bodies and minds healthy. Everybody say yeah, let’s get happy and be wicked at home.”

He’ll be bringing back his famous neon leotards too as he returns to TV with BBC coronavirus show to save the UK from boredom during the lockdown.





The show will also star Michelle Ackerley, Dr Xand van Tulleken and Angela Rippon to keep households moving while we stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

HealthCheck UK Live will air on BBC1 every weekday morning for two weeks, starting on Monday March 30.



