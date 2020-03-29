Coronavirus: Genuine fears raised for the Queen and Philip as ‘servant who walks royal dogs falls ill’





Fears for the Queen’s health have raised as one of her Queen’s servants has reportedly been confirmed to have coronavirus, her majesty is at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip in self-isolation.

The footman – who is now self-isolating – is understood to have been trusted with a number of duties involving contact with Her Majesty on a daily basis.

-- Advertisement --





His duties include bringing her drinks and meals, introducing guests, delivering letters and walking her two dogs.

The same footman also had contact with Prince Charles a few weeks ago which was the last time his royal highness met with her majesty.





Latest News on the health of the royal family

The Prince of Wales is only displaying mild symptoms and is otherwise in good health, Clarence House said in a statement. It is unknown how the 71-year-old caught the virus because of his recent busy schedule of public events.

The Queen, 93, remains in “good health” and is “following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Wednesday.



