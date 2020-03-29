Construction Company in Gibraltar ignores HMGoG Lockdown to carry on working against the wishes of local people





A Resident of Gibraltar has sent a heartfelt message to the Euro Weekly News to highlight the plight of their community as a construction company carries on work, in contrary to the HMGoG (Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar ) Lockdown initiative.

THE email we received…

Despite the HMGoG Lockdown in Gibraltar, the major construction sites are still operating which is contrary to HMGoG Lockdown, such as Kings Wharf Quay 31, Eurocity, and Ocean Village. As you can appreciate large construction sites emit large quantities of dust which may affect people’s breathing. For Coronavirus patients being unable to breathe is the reason why they need respirators. I have reported the matter so far on two occasions to HMGoG Technical Services without any reply. Total madness!!! Please do not use or print my name

I am one of many and wish to remain ‘A CONCERNED RESIDENT.’







