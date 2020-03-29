Churches on the Costa Blanca are Delaying Key Catholic Sacraments for Children





IMPORTANT dates for young Catholic children living in the southern Costa Blanca area have been postponed until the autumn.

The month of May traditionally sees local churches packed with youngsters, watched by their families, as they receive their first Holy Communion or the sacrament of Confirmation.

-- Advertisement --





The Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante has announced that these significant events will now take place between September and December.

The news comes as no surprise, as church services have been suspended during the current state of emergency.

A statement from the Diocese said:-”Once the emergency ends and government and health experts have decided that the dangers of any infection have passed, then we will return to normal”.





The statement continued by saying that they could not be more specific on any dates, but added:- “It would be prudent for First Communions and Confirmations to take place in the first term of the new school year”.

“it would then be up to local parish priests to work out when these could happen in fit in with all of the many other parish events that have been postponed, as well as any that were planned for the autumn”.



