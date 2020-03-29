BREAKING NEWS: US COVID-19 death toll doubles in just 48 hours to 2,010+





More than 2,010 citizens have now died from the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the US, with the death toll doubling in just 48 hours.

Almost 500 coronavirus-related deaths were reported yesterday (Saturday 28th March), up from 1,544 from the day before, according to statistics from the John Hopkins University. New York has registered the most deaths, followed by Washington and Louisiana.

-- Advertisement --





This grim statistic follows yesterday’s announcement that the country has the most coronavirus cases, surpassing both China and Italy, with over 120,000 people now infected with the disease. Both the number of people infected with Covid-19 and the number of deaths from the disease are likely to rise in the coming days and weeks, according to the country’s health officials.

All 50 US states, as well as Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Guam and District of Columbia, have confirmed rising numbers in people testing positive for Covid-19.



