BREAKING NEWS: Costa Almeria coronavirus cases hit 200





THE number of coronavirus cases in Almeria hit 200 by Sunday midday, with 27 new positive tests in the last 24 hours.

The Junta de Andalucia also reported that two more people had died of coronavirus in the province since Saturday, bringing the total to 12.

There are currently 86 patients being treated in hospital for the virus and 102 cases under continuous monitoring at home.

On the positive side, six people in Almeria testing positive for Covid-19 have made a full recovery.



