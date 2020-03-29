BREAKING NEWS: Another 209 people die of Covid-19 in the UK – total reaches 1,228





Another 209 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,228.

THE figure was fewer than Saturday’s record rise of 260, which may bring some hope that the rise in deaths could stabilise soon.

Ten more people have died from coronavirus in Wales, taking the country’s total to 48.

The Department of Health and Social Care also said 19,522 have now tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK.

It comes as the government warned that the nation-wide lockdown could go on for a “significant” time.





Michael Gove has confirmed that the length of the lockdown has not been decided but scientists at Imperial College, who are helping to advise the government, suggest it should go on until June.



