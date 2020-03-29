Appeal to join minute’s silence in memory of Spain’s elderly coronavirus victims





AN APPEAL has gone out on social media to stage a minute’s silence in memory of all the elderly people who have died from coronavirus in Spain at 9pm tonight, Sunday.

People who want to join in the tribute are asked to go onto their balconies or terraces or to stand at their windows with a lighted candle and offer a minute’s silence for elderly victims “who are leaving us without being to say goodbye.”

-- Advertisement --





According to Health Ministry figures from Saturday, more than 68 per cent of people dying from Covid-19 in Spain are aged over 70.

This age group represents 42 per cent of coronavirus patients in the country’s intensive care units and 48.7 per cent of patients being treated in hospital.



