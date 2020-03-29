Alicante sees most new Covid-19 cases in the Valencia Community over last 24 hours





THERE have been 750 new infections recorded in Valencia Community in the last 24 hours, 412 of which are in the province of Alicante, 245 in Valencia and 95 in Castellon.

Councillor for Universal Health, Ana Barceló, during her report on the situation of the coronavirus in the Community as a whole this morning, said 4,784 people have tested positive (788 of them in the health sector) and 267 have died, 62 of them in nursing homes.

In Alicante Province, the number of positive cases stands at 1,734, of which 651 are hospitalised and 104 remain in ICU.