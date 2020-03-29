Access to Costa Blanca town restricted as police close off main road





POLICE State of the Alarm patrols have been stepped up in Calpe, with one of the accesses to the town closed today.

The Guardia Civil, through the town hall, is advising that as of midday today, Calpe can only be accessed from the south.

A post reads: “The Guardia Civil is controlling access to Calpe, and the north access is closed. You can only get in and out of Calpe through the south exit (Altea).”

No further explanation is being given at the moment.

Meanwhile the Mayor Ana Sala has urged families to keep their spirits high, and Casa Nova will remain illuminated in green in tribute to all health personnel fighting the spread of coronavirus.



