A London man self-isolating runs half marathon for charity from his own balcony





Sam Hustler, runs a half marathon from his balcony to raise money for a children’s hospice, while self isolating.

TIME spent self-isolating can be quite repetitive, but Sam Hustler has taken this monotony to fantastic new heights.

-- Advertisement --





The 27-year-old is running a half marathon for charity from his own four-metre-long east London balcony.

That’s roughly 5,500 lengths each way.

Mr Hustler had planned to join 14,000 other runners for the London Landmarks Half Marathon on March 29 before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be postponed.





But he was glad he would still be able to compete in his first half marathon when the event organisers got creative and replaced the race with a ‘virtual’ local landmarks run instead, where participants run around their local area and snap photos of their local sights.

Less than a week before the race, his girlfriend started showing symptoms of coronavirus which meant he would have to self-isolate for two weeks.



