Woman shows bizarre picture of her Mum bathing her Tesco shop to stop coronavirus





Evie Lancaster shared the picture of the soapy shop on Twitter last night with the caption: ‘What precautions are you all taking during the global pandemic? My mum is bathing her Tesco delivery.’

ACCORDING to experts coronavirus seems to live for up to 72 hours on smooth surfaces such as plastic and steel.

Doctors say it makes sense for people to clean these areas thoroughly and frequently.

However, there is no specific recommendation for washing shopping.

Thousands of people are sharing the image on social media, with many thanking Evie for giving them a good laugh.

One said: “Thanks for the laugh, that’s absolutely quality.”

One Twitter user admitted wiping down all products with Dettol, while another replied: “I even spray the mail that comes through the letterbox.”

In the UK, 759 people have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19. But Britain’s lockdown is on course to reduce the death rate from 260,000 to 5,700, experts believe.



