Woman in Norwich Jailed for Coughing in a Policeman’s Face after claiming she had the Coronavirus





A woman that coughed directly into police officers’ face the claimed she the Coronavirus, was jailed today at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Joanne Turner, 35, kicked and damaged a car as it was parked outside Norwich Train Station at around 11 pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Following further enquiries, officers located Turner to a property in William Kett Close where she became abusive. She then claimed she had coronavirus before coughing forcefully in one of the officer’s faces.

Turner, of William Kett Close, Norwich, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage to property and common assault of an emergency worker, at Norwich Magistrates Court.



