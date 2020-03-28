Two charged for kidnap, extortion & violence against Costa Del Sol 70-year-old left fighting for his life





TWO criminals were charged this week for kidnap, extortion and violence against a 70-year-old Malagenian, who they practically left for dead in the back of a stolen van. Both have been charged with kidnap, extortion, intimidation and robbery with aggravated assault.

The criminals kidnapped the elderly man, tied him up to a bar in the van and used extreme violence over nine hours to force him to provide his pin number to steal his life savings. The incident took place last month and the criminals stole approximately 1,000 euros from the victim’s account from cashpoints at Antequera and Archidona in Malaga.

After retrieving the money, the criminals abandoned the seriously injured victim who was struggling to breathe in the stolen van. When the victim was found by the police, he was taken to a hospital in Antequera and put into intensive care to receive life saving treatment for 25 days.

Thanks to a thorough investigation, the Guardia Civil of Antequera managed to find the two suspects, and both were sentenced to prison this week.



