The UK and America use Science Fiction Artificial Intelligence and Super Computers to crack the COVID-19 Genetic Code





Behind the scenes, countries around the world – including the UK, US, South Korea, and Taiwan – are using artificial intelligence in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Coronavirus.

The “data crunching” technology is being used to speed up the development of testing kits and treatments, to track the spread of the virus, and to provide citizens with real-time information.

In South Korea, the government mobilised the private sector to begin developing coronavirus testing kits soon after reports of a new virus began to emerge from China. As part of this drive, Seoul-based molecular biotech company Seegene used AI to speed up the development of testing kits, enabling it to submit its solution to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) three weeks after scientists began working on it.

The company’s founder and chief executive, Chun Jong-yoon, said that had AI not been used, the process would have taken two to three months.

The approval process for new medical equipment, such as testing kits, usually takes 18 months, but the KCDC – part of the South Korean Ministry of Welfare and Health – fast-tracked the process and approved the tests in one week, having evaluated them using the government’s own patient samples.





China has also used AI to speed up scientific processes. Scientists recreated the genome sequence of COVID-19 in a month, aided by AI.



