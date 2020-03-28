Squatters take over Alicante house for ‘drink and drug’ party on the Costa Blanca during Spain’s State of Alarm





POLICE raided a property taken over by squatters holding a party during the State of Alarm in Alicante, making two drug related arrests.

A neighbour in the Carolinas areas reported loud noise coming from a house nearby, and when National Police officers arrived, they found the property ‘full of people ignoring the health threat and daily death toll from Covid-19.’

Several revellers tried to run away, with one male trying to make his escape on the roof, while hurling a quantity of various drugs and measuring scales to the ground. Officers retrieved the items and arrested the suspected drug dealer.

Once they had evacuated the building, officers reportedly found traces of narcotic substances in different rooms, together with alcohol.

A female who claimed some of the drugs were hers was arrested for a crime against public health, and all the other ‘guests’ were fined.

The National Police has “thanked the majority of citizens for their compliance with the measures imposed and their collaboration in helping locate those conducts that are not permitted.”







