Spanish politician under fire for using medical plane to visit family member amid COVID19 health crisis





THE former president of Melilla has come under fire for using a public medical aeroplane during the State of Alarm.

Mustafá Aberchán has been denounced for his actions, which reportedly caused a three hour delay in transfering a seriously ill coronavirus patient from the Autonomous city.

Aberchán is the deputy in the Assembly of Melilla and also president of the Coalition for Melilla (CPM).

He has since been denounced for using the medically-equipped plane without authorisation and fraudulently for the sole purpose of visiting a family member, contrary to the State of Alarm measures.

A Guardia Civil report also states “the negligence of Mustafa Hamed (as he is known)” causing a delay in transferring a seriously ill person with coronavirus.

It reveals that on March 21, Aberchán, left for Madrid in a medical transport plane, the sole purpose of which is to carry only biological samples.



