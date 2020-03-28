Spanish live music venues losing €1.5 million a week during lockdown as 340 gigs cancelled in fortnight





THE nationwide lockdown measures are taking their toll on the entertainment industry with live music venues experiencing weekly losses of €1.5 million.

According to the Association of Concert Venues of Catalonia, 340 gigs have already been cancelled with more to come.

The high season for concerts is March/April and October/November, and comparing figures from last year, the association has calculated the losses to the 80 member venues and 1,600 staff, in addition to the freelanceres who fill the technical, advertising and social media roles, at €1.5 million a week.

Among the acts who have had to cancel performances are James Blake and Metronomy, while others like Dua Lipa and Harry Styles have put their Catalonia performances off until next year.