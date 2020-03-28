Spanish Army Called in as Costa del Sol Residents Warned to Keep Pets Off the Street when Mass Street Disinfection Takes Place

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
"Keep your pets Indoors" The Spanish Army asked to help in the massive task of disinfecting the Costa-del-sol

RESIDENTS OF THE COSTA DEL SOL WILL BE TOLD TO KEEP ALL HOUSEHOLD PETS OUT OF HARMS WAY THIS WEEK AS THE MASSIVE TASK OF DISINFECTING THE REGION BEGINS.

Keep your ears open for announcements this week as the Local Police will be driving around warning you to keep all pets off the street. The mass clean-up has reportedly already started in Sotogrande and Antequera and is making its way down to Malaga.

-- Advertisement --


Such is the scale of the operation that the Army has been enlisted to help, residents can also help by moving their cars off the street if possible, also it is not known if the chemicals used may damage paintwork, so keep your pets inside and windows and doors shut, you have been warned!

Check back daily with the EWN for updates and information.


It is understood most of the work will start this Saturday and will carry on until April 4, but this could change according to the progress made.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here