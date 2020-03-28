Spain’s PM orders Air Force to collect URGENT supplies of Covid-19 test kits & medical equipment from China





SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has ordered the country’s Air Force to collect Covid-19 rapid detection tests and additional lacking medical supplies from China, as a matter of urgency.

The military’s A400M jet left Zaragoza this morning on a 33-hour journey destined for Shanghai to collect the urgent supplies of Covid-19 rapid detection test kits to replace the ‘defective’ supply sent last week (as reported), as well as other urgent medical equipment.

The military jet is expected to return on Monday to Madrid’s Torrejón de Ardoz air base, where the medical equipment can be distributed quickly. The Government charged the Air Force to collect supplies from China to avoid the delays currently being experienced by many cargo flights.