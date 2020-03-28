Spain ‘close’ to reaching Covid-19 peak as country mourns record number of deaths in last 24 hours





Spain appears to be close to reaching the coronavirus (Covid-19) ‘peak’, despite the record number of deaths in the last 24 hours, stated Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies at the Ministry of Health, this afternoon.

The country mourns 832 people who died from the disease yesterday alone, even higher than yesterday’s 769 record number of fatalities.

On a positive note, the rate of infection ‘appears’ to be stabilising in some parts of the country, confirmed Simón. However, despite “being close to the peak” of the curve, he said the public “must continue to exercise caution to avoid putting additional pressure on the country’s already overburdened intensive care units”.

Although the country is edging closer to the ‘peak’, additional measures still need to be taken to prevent the country’s ICUs from collapsing, he added.



