Spain and Norway Speed up Clinical Trials for a Coronavirus Vaccine in a “Historic Collaboration”





Spain and Norway have enrolled the first patients in the WHO (World Health Organisation) trial against Covid-19 in what has been described as a “Historic Collaboration”

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has announced that Spain and Norway are going to enroll the first patients in the clinical ‘ Solidarity Trial ‘ in which safety and efficacy will be compared of four drugs, or different drug combinations, against the new coronavirus.

At the daily press conference, Tedros has assured that it is a “historical” trial because it will “drastically” reduce the time required to generate solid evidence on which drug is the most effective. In addition, it has reported that 45 countries are contributing to this work and that others have already shown their interest in participating in it.

“The more countries that join the trial, the faster we will have results,” he said, to urge countries to refrain from using therapies that have not been shown to be effective in treating Covid-19, recalling that throughout history, Medicine is full of examples of drugs that worked in a test tube but not in people or that were actually harmful.







