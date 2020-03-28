Snorkel masks as respirators campaign in Spain resort town





A MOJACAR resident has launched a campaign to collect Decathlon ‘easybreath’ snorkel masks with the aim of them being used as emergency respirators in health centres.

The initiative, inspired by the idea of an intensive care unit doctor at the Monteprincipe Hospital in Boadilla del Monte in Madrid, has already resulted in Mojacar Council collecting more than 50 masks, the local administration reported on Facebook.

Dr Alberto Rubio Lopez told Spanish press the snorkel mask respirator project is experimental, but meantime Decathlon has posted a message on its website saying it has blocked the sale of the easybreath product “because we are donating all available amounts to hospitals to help in this health crisis.”

The original concept for using the snorkel masks as improvised respirators due to the lack of medical supplies came from Italian doctor Renato Favero.



