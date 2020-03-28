Police will prosecute ‘infected’ teenagers who coughed at NHS





Police have pledged to prosecute a group of teenagers who claimed to have coronavirus and deliberately coughed at NHS staff.

Details of the incident were released on the Facebook page of Warrington Police. Sergeant Hillyard of Cheshire Police wrote:

‘We have attended reports of a group of youths coughing at NHS staff stating they have coronavirus.

‘The youths will be prosecuted as will their parental guardians. ‘This is an absolutely abhorrent incident involving abuse of our NHS heroes.

‘I will once again urge all parents and persons with parental responsibility to make sure that their children STAY INSIDE. You too can and will be prosecuted if you fail to keep your children inside.’





Police were given sweeping new powers this week to enforce the UK’s virus lockdown to ensure people stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

1019 PEOPLE have now died from coronavirus in the UK after the deadliest 24 hours to date saw 260 people die.





Government advisers have warned tougher lockdown and social distancing measures could be brought into place as 17,089 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK.