Police Make Grim Discovery as Girl, 14, hanged her one-year-old baby ‘because she wanted to spend time with her friends’





A fourteen-year-old girl in Thailand reportedly hanged her one-year-old son to death because she wanted to spend time with her friends.

THE girl revealed to the police that she had watched her son wriggle for a couple of minutes before his death!

Arisa Udsanee had left the toddler with her parents when she went out last Sunday when she returned late to her Bueng Kan, northeast Thailand residence, her parents were angry.

The teenager then took the infant, identified as Thanapat Udsanee, to the home of a neighbour and asked for a place to stay, 21-year-old Charinthip Nuengsit subsequently obliged and allowed her to stay in a cabin in her backyard.

A motorcycle approached the cabin later that night to pick up Arisa, who then told Charinthip she would be leaving with her child. But responding paramedics later told Charinthip the boy had been dead for at least two days.





Law enforcement authorities subsequently tracked down Arisa and made her do a crime reconstruction using a Winnie The Pooh bear in place of her child.

The teenager later admitted to hanging Thanapat and concealing his body. She said she killed her son as she was angry at her own parents for scolding her for staying out late. Arisa said she resented the infant for preventing her from having a life and spending time with her own friends.





“I rode my father-in-law’s motorcycle out to see my friends and stay with them for three days. I left the boy at home with my mother and father,” she began. “After I came back, my father was angry and slapped me. It hurt my feelings so I took my boy out to stay at the neighbour’s cabin.

“I spent two hours crying and thinking about what I should do with my life and my son’s life and came to the conclusion that I should end his life,” Arisa continued. “I hid the body under the pram and called my friend to pick me up and run away. Then when I went back to see the body I was arrested.”

Forty-year-old Penprapha Prakarapang, Arisa’s heartbroken mother, said her daughter often went out and did not return for several days on end. However, this time it had affected the family’s day-to-day life so they thought they would say something, they wish they had not…

“My daughter always goes out for several days and spends time with her friends while leaving her son at home with us,” she said. “The reason we were upset this time was that she took my husband’s motorcycle for three days and he couldn’t go to work.”

“I understand that she wanted to live her life like a normal teenager but murdering her son for that it is unforgivable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Police Major Chanchai Poolonkaew highlighted the severity of Arisa’s crime and how she had to be punished for the same.

“The girl murdered her son so she will have to spend time in prison for 15 to 20 years. It’s not possible to stop that now. The legal process has started. She has admitted the crime and will go to jail,” he said.