Pensioner suffers fatal heart attack at the wheel of his car before crashing into lamppost in Spain’s Alicante





A MOTORIST died after suffering a heart attack at the wheel of his car and crashing into a lamppost in Alicante this afternoon.

The 70-year-old was travelling on the Divina Pastora industrial estate when the tragedy occurred.

Paramedics had to attend to a relative of the victim, a passenger, who suffered an anxiety attack at the scene.

A post mortem will be carried out to determine whether the pensioner suffered a heart attack prior to the collision, or whether the crash caused the fatal attack.

The deceased’s vehicle ended up colliding with a street lamp on a corner in Calle Rubens, and three units from the Alicante Local Police, two units from the Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU) and a team of firemen were sent to the scene. The medical staff attempted to revive the victim for almost half an hour without success.



