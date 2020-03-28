Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans jet out of London in face masks despite ‘non-essential’ travel during UK coronavirus lockdown





Nicole Scherzinger and lover Thom Evans were spotted jetting out of London on Saturday despite the UK coronavirus lockdown.

THE American singer, 41, and former rugby player, 34, were pictured outside Gatwick Airport wearing face masks amid the global pandemic.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised that all ‘non-essential’ travel abroad should be avoided until at least April 15.

While on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the immediate closure of all non-essential shops and threatened people with fines or even arrest if they do not ‘stay at home.’

Gatwick Airport has also issued a warning to travellers that most flights are either ‘cancelled or running a very limited schedule’ with the North Terminal temporarily shutting on April 1.





The Pussycat Dolls star and Thom have been self-isolating together this week in London, it is not known where they are travelling to and whether it is ‘essential.’

The couple, who confirmed their relationship last year, divide their time between Nicole’s Los Angeles home and London.



