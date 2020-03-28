



MISSING – Concerned reader searching for man missing in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol

A concerned reader has contacted Euro Weekly News this evening as she has been unable to get in touch with a gentleman she cares about who lives in the Los Boliches area of Fuengirola. Erin Bishop has not heard from Jonathan Kahn for a number of weeks.

Mr Kahn is 39 years old and is originally from London. He lives in Edificio Lance del Sol, Portal 9, 2a Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesus Cautivo, 51, Los Boliches.

Should anybody have any information please do not hesitate to get in touch with Euro Weekly News so we can pass it immediately onto Erin.



