Madrid Prepares its Second Makeshift Morgue as Spain records its Largest Increase of Deaths in One Day





Madrid has begun preparations to open a second makeshift morgue in the Ciudad de la Justicia de Valdebebas to make space for the hundreds of bodies that the coronavirus crisis has claimed so far.

THE number of deaths and positive cases in Spain keep increasing by the day, the most recent figures, on March 28, recorded 832 deaths in one day, bringing the grand total to 5,690.

The only building in this paralysed complex has been enabled to function as a morgue and will enter in service ‘whenever is necessary,’ confirmed the regional government.

Its use as a morgue will serve to support the already functioning morgue in the Palacio de Hielo ice rink. The decision to open another was made due to the increase in the number of patients affected by Covid-19 and after the Municipal Funeral Service Company stopped attending these cases due to the lack of protective material for its employees.

The Ciudad de la Justicia will have all of the necessary equipment for its function and will allow for around 200 bodies to be conserved in its chambers and premises. In the last few days, workers have been carrying out construction to guarantee the electrical supply in the facility after having received a budget of €40,000 by the government.

“This is an exceptional and temporary measure to facilitate the work of the funeral services and mitigate the pain of the victim’s relatives,” said Mayor Isabel Diaz Aysuo about the reconditioning of this building which is being led by the Ministry of Interior and Justice.





The new emergency morgue will open in the only building that was ever constructed in the Ciudad de la Justicia, which is more commonly known as the doughnut because of its round shape. This building was going to be the headquarters of the Institute of Legal medicine but it has been used until now and remains a symbol of an ill-fated project which was stopped in 2009 after receiving a €100 million investment.



