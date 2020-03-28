LOCKDOWN USA: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fly to Malibu to view Millionaire Mansions for US move





MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WERE SPOTTED LOOKING AROUND SOME STUNNING PROPERTIES IN AN “A LIST” NEIGHBOURHOOD IN MALIBU THIS WEEK SPARKING RUMOURS OF A POSSIBLE MOVE TO LOS ANGELES.

The Sussexes, unfortunately, picked the wrong time as the US went into lockdown shortly after they landed. It is understood they are in isolation with baby Archie as the US experiences the highest rate of infections and deaths in the world.

It was revealed by a source in LA that the “Megxit” couple barely had chance to survey the area when the decision to Lock LA down was made by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

It is understood the couple did have time to views Petra Manor though, a sprawling Malibu Mansion on the market for $20M. The Sussexes want to be close to ‘their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs’ as well as Meghan’s friends and mother Doria.





While it is somewhat surprising that the Sussexes are now residing in a location outside of the Commonwealth, they aren’t entirely letting go of the U.K., as they’re reportedly thinking of building a new residence across the pond.

Prince Harry and Meghan are considering constructing a new country home in the Cotswolds, which they would use as the main house while visiting the United Kingdom.



