LOCKDOWN USA: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fly to Malibu to view Millionaire Mansions for US move

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Meghan Markle and Prince "eye up" $20M Mansion in possible move to LA

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WERE SPOTTED LOOKING AROUND SOME STUNNING PROPERTIES IN AN “A LIST” NEIGHBOURHOOD IN MALIBU THIS WEEK SPARKING RUMOURS OF A POSSIBLE MOVE TO LOS ANGELES.

The Sussexes, unfortunately, picked the wrong time as the US went into lockdown shortly after they landed. It is understood they are in isolation with baby Archie as the US experiences the highest rate of infections and deaths in the world.

-- Advertisement --


Meghan Makle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to stay at this sprawling Malibu mansion called Petra Manor to test out life in southern California. image: Luxuryhomemansions.com

It was revealed by a source in LA that the “Megxit” couple barely had chance to survey the area when the decision to Lock LA down was made by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

It is understood the couple did have time to views Petra Manor though, a sprawling Malibu Mansion on the market for $20M. The Sussexes want to be close to ‘their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs’ as well as Meghan’s friends and mother Doria.

50km from central LA, Its residents include the likes of Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg and Patrick Dempsey.

 


While it is somewhat surprising that the Sussexes are now residing in a location outside of the Commonwealth, they aren’t entirely letting go of the U.K., as they’re reportedly thinking of building a new residence across the pond.

Prince Harry and Meghan are considering constructing a new country home in the Cotswolds, which they would use as the main house while visiting the United Kingdom.


 




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here