Inside UK’s first coronavirus mega hospital

Incredible images from inside the ExCeL Centre show construction work to transform the exhibition centre into London’s emergency coronavirus hospital is underway.
The ExCeL London Centre is being refitted to create thousands of new beds for Covid-19 sufferers, complete with oxygen, ventilators and other key equipment in the battle against the deadly virus.
The exhibition centre, in East London, will become the NHS Nightingale Hospital, creating an impressive 4,000 beds.
Moreover government advisers said stricter social distancing policies may have to be rolled out next month if the grim figures continued to rise.
The measures would be introduced in three weeks as the outbreak reached its peak to further reduce ‘person-to-person interaction’.
The building is expected to open as a fully-functioning hospital by next Saturday, April 4.