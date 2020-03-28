Hollywood stars Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem donate vital equipment to support Spain’s health professionals battle coronavirus





SPAIN’S Hollywood couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem have made a generous donation to buy critical protective equipment to help the country’s healthcare professionals battle coronavirus.

They managed to get their hands on 100,000 Nitrilo gloves and 20,000 surgical masks to donate to the country’s hospitals. “After days of searching for a way to locate medical supplies in these difficult times, so that we could buy them and donate them to hospitals, Javier and I found a source,” she said on her Instagram post.

Cruz thanked Inditex for its “logistic” help to buy the gloves and surgical masks. The desperately-needed donation has already arrived at Madrid’s La Paz hospital.

Cruz added that she and Bardem are hoping to donate more supplies over the coming days, in gratitude to “all the anonymous heroes and heroines” on the frontlines battling coronavirus.



