Heathrow immigration officer dies from coronavirus followed by his pharmacist daughter the next day





The daughter of a Heathrow immigration officer who died from coronavirus was also killed by the disease herself just 24 hours later.

Sudhir Sharma, who worked at Terminal 3, passed away on Wednesday before pharmacist Pooja suffered the same tragic fate the following day, The Sun reports.

-- Advertisement --





The father, 61, from Hounslow in west London, last worked on January 7, therefore officials don’t believe he contracted Covid-19 on duty and likely picked it up elsewhere.

He is believed to have had underlying health problems, forcing him to be absent at work, but had recently returned to his job on the frontline.

Pooja, 33, worked as a pharmacist in East Sussex at Eastbourne District General Hospital and is thought to have received three days of care and treatment for the virus before her death.





Whether the relatives were in close contact with each other before the tragedies is not clear, but friends and colleagues have since rushed to pay tribute.



