Free on-demand taxis for healthworkers in Spain’s Valencia





Health workers in the Valencian Community will have free taxis to travel to work and attend home visits from Monday, March 30, it was announced today.

THE Generalitat has reached an agreement with the taxi sector to provide the service, which will be available to personnel in the health departments of the General Hospital of Alicante, Sant Joan and the Marina Baixa.

Some 229 taxis are involved in the scheme, announced by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig after a meeting, via videoconference, with the managers of public hospitals in the Community.

The agreement was reached between the Regional Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility and the taxi sector.

Regional Minister Arcadi España will coordinate, within the recently created Grup de Mobilitat i Transport Sanitari (MITS), the on-demand taxi service for healthcare personnel from primary care centres and hospitals, as well as any necessary travel by personnel, such as transfers between centres.



