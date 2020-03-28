English Nurse rushes to help terrified elderly man who ‘feared he had Coronavirus’ and hasn’t eaten for more than a week





A NURSE has described the moment she rushed to help a terrified elderly man who ‘feared he coronavirus’ and hadn’t eaten for more than a week while in isolation.

Lucy Duncan, 24, was driving home from a 12-hour shift at Wigan Infirmary, England when a car bumped into hers.

She followed the vehicle around the corner until it came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Lucy got out of her car and walked over before seeing the driver was an elderly man.

The man, 73, opened his door and grabbed her arm in desperation, before telling her he feared he had coronavirus.





He told Lucy he had not been able to eat for ‘seven to 10 days’ while in isolation because he had no friends or family to do his shopping for him.

Lucy, who said the man was ‘very poorly,’ called 999.

After assisting paramedics, she drove to A&E and waited with the man for five hours.

Lucy, from Atherton, said: “I knocked on the window and he opened the door.

“He reached out to grab hold of my arm. It was just surreal, it was not what I expected at all.

“I had a mask in my car, but nothing else. I put a mask on, he put his on. He said he hadn’t left the house for seven to 10 days, hadn’t eaten or had a drink because he had not been able to get out of the house.

“He said he hasn’t got any family or friends or anyone who can get him anything so he got in the car to get some essentials.

“It was awful to see someone so poorly. He had beads of sweat dripping down his face. He was struggling to take a breath.

“He was drifting in and out of consciousness.

“I stayed with him to be a friend, but I am a nurse, so can help with little things too. I helped walk him to the ambulance and to make sure the paramedics were not putting themselves at risk that was unnecessary.

“I followed them to the hospital in my car. I gave him my contact number when I left just if he needed anything while he was in hospital.

“I just wanted to make sure he was ok. I was concerned he was going to die and I just didn’t want him to die on his own with nobody there, he was really poorly.”

Lucy said she hopes to have a coffee with the man – if he recovers.