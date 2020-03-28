Costa Del Sol’s Malaga mourns 10 more COVID-19 fatalities with number of people infected topping 1,000+





MALAGA has lost 10 more people to coronavirus (Covid-19) over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the province to 56.

The number of people infected with the disease has also soared to 1,053, making Malaga the worst affected province in the whole of the Andalucian region.

More than 4,200 people in Andalucia have been diagnosed with coronavirus, with 484 testing positive in just the last 24 hours. However, it seems the rate at which people are getting infected with Covid-19, ‘appears to be stabilising’ according to the local authorities. The total number of deaths due to the disease stands at 172 today, which includes 28 fatalities that occurred from the disease in the last 24 hours.