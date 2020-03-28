Costa Almeria football club Saudi boss donates €1.2 million to support Spain’s battle against coronavirus





THE Saudi Arabian millionaire president of UD Almeria has donated €1.2 million to support the region’s battle against coronavirus.

Turki Al-Sheikh announced that the UD Almeria Foundation was giving the money to help public administrations, hospitals and medical staff, social agencies, volunteers and people hardest hit by the impact of the health crisis.

Posting on social media, Almeria City Council has revealed details of how the money will be divided up.

The largest chunk, €550,000, will go to buying medical equipment and personal protection materials for hospital staff.

Another €100,000 will be used to buy an emergency vehicle for the provincial capital’s Civil Protection.





Almeria Council and the provincial government will receive €50,000 a piece for providing their personnel with individual protection materials.

The Red Cross will receive €100,000 to assist people at risk of social exclusion and another €100,000 has been allocated to helping those affected by the pandemic.





The donation also includes €10,000 to meet the costs of caring for the elderly.

The remaining €240,000 is being set aside for emergencies and for the needs of people affected by job losses or lacking resources once the crisis is over.