CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Italy’s Death Toll and Infection Rates Soar as the Global Pandemic shows no Signs of Slowing Down

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Deaths in Lombardy, the Epicenter of the outbreak in Italy, have risen sharply

ITALY has recorded 919 new coronavirus deaths today, the country’s highest daily figure in the outbreak, 10,023 people in Italy have now died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a health official.

Earlier World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a “chronic global shortage” of protective equipment was one of the “most urgent threats” to the ability to save lives.

-- Advertisement --


Italy is the worst-affected in Europe. Almost everything has been closed and people told to stay at home. Earlier on Friday, authorities warned that restrictions were likely to be extended beyond April 3.

 





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here