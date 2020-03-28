Coronavirus-infected couple from Spain’s Rioja face double fines of up to €60,000 each for breaking quarantine & lockdown rules





A married couple, diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19) was arrested for breaking quarantine rules, as well as flouting lockdown restrictions on movement. They were both arrested by the Guardia Civil who were shocked that they both went to the Calahorra supermarket in Rioja, when they were actually supposed to be in quarantine, having just been diagnosed positive for Covid-19.

The pair – a 38-year-old woman and 49-year-old man from Autol in Rioja – were initially stopped by the store’s security guard who noticed they were shopping together. When they were asked for identification, the man’s paperwork included a certificate revealing that they were both tested the day before for having coronavirus symptoms.

They now both face fines of up to €60,000 each for breaking the State of Alarm rules, which clearly stipulates essential activities must be carried out alone unless accompanied by a minor/vulnerable family member. They also face fines of up to €60,000 each for breaking quarantine rules and ignoring self-isolation instructions received by their doctor, and for putting the public’s health at risk.



