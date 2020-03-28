Coronavirus: Hundreds of British passengers stranded on American Cruise Ship – 4 die as ports refuse entry





FOUR elderly passengers onboard Holland America’s MS Zaandam have died on the cruise ship that is stuck in limbo in Panama during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ship is currently carrying 138 people who have complained of flu-like symptoms, which are similar to coronavirus symptoms, two people have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time,” Holland America Line said of the four who had died of undisclosed causes in a statement shared by spokesperson Erik Elvejord.

Those on the ship who are sick include 53 passengers and 85 crew members. There are 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members on the ship, including 305 Americans.





The ship did not have coronavirus tests available onboard until Thursday evening when it rendezvoused with Holland America’s MS Rotterdam for additional supplies and medical personnel. Onboard the Zaandam there are four doctors and four nurses, and the Rotterdam is carrying two doctors and four nurses, the cruise line said.



