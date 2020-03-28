CORONAVIRUS Fears as Irish Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is self-isolating with a persistent cough





Ireland’s most famous television personality, Ryan Tubridy, has gone into isolation, following a persistent cough. Ryan, 46, is one of Ireland’s most loved presenters, on both radio and television, hosting The Late Late Show, on RTE 1.

The broadcaster released a statement to announce changes to programming: “Miriam O’Callaghan will host tonight’s Late Late Show, with host Ryan Tubridy adhering to best practice and staying away from the production due to a persistent cough.” The popular Friday night chat show is the longest-running of its kind, first broadcasting in 1962, making it the original chat show.

As of this evening, the show will be presented by fellow RTE presenter, Miriam O’Callaghan. “I’m delighted to be able to step in tonight and present the Late Late Show. We have to keep the show on the road. Best wishes to Ryan.” the statement continued. Tonight’s show will be dedicated to those of Ireland’s National Frontline Services, who continue to lead the fight to slow down and treat the spread of Coronavirus.

Singer Hozier will launch an on-air appeal, for charity ISPCC, who are currently experiencing an upsurge in calls to Childline. Mrs. Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll and his wife Jennifer Gibney will feature on the show from Florida via Skype link. Comedian Dara O Briain will be on the show via Skype as he chats to Ryan from London.

Former Irish Rugby International Brian O’Driscoll will also be on tonight’s show, as well as legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Ryan is also known for his morning radio show on Radio 1.



