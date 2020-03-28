Coronavirus deaths in the UK rise by 259 with 13 having no underlying health conditions





ANOTHER 259 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus – with at least 13 of them having no underlying health problems.



The latest figures mean a total of 1,028 people have died in the UK after contracting the virus.

The vast majority of those were in England, where a further 246 deaths means a total of 935 people have died.

NHS England said the victims were aged between 33 and 100, and all but 13 of them had underlying health conditions. Those without underlying health conditions were aged between 63 and 99.

Scotland has had seven more deaths, bringing the total to 40.





There have been four more fatalities in Wales, bringing the total to 38.

Northern Ireland has had 15 deaths after two more people who tested positive for the disease died.



