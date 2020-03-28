Coronavirus: Channel Tunnel remains OPEN





The Channel Tunnel has remained open despite France battling an ‘extremely high surge’ in Coronavirus cases this weekend.

Trains between London and Paris were still running after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the ‘epidemic wave’ was sweeping his country with ‘remarkable strength’ and that the crisis would deepen.’

Mr Philippe added: ‘It is submerging our care system and our hospital system with remarkable strength.

‘Our medical teams are facing it with precision and courage, and have greatly increased their capacity, which is a remarkable project.

‘But the situation is going to be difficult over the next few days, and I want to be clear about that.’





Hospital chiefs in Paris were particularly worried, with Frederic Valletoux, president of France’s federation of hospitals, saying: ‘We will clearly need help in the Paris region because what happened in the east is coming here.

‘We will be at the limit of our capacities in 24 to 48 hours. If we let every hospital cope by itself and let every territory that has been taken by the epidemic cope alone, then we shall be heading towards catastrophe.’



