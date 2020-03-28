Coronavirus case rise slowing in Spain’s Balearic Islands





THE number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the Balearic Islands, but on the positive side there has been a slowdown in the level of the daily increase this week.

Island Infectious Disease Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Francesc Alberti reported on Saturday that the islands’ confirmed Covid-19 contagions has risen to 862, 107 more than on Friday. This represented a 14.2 per cent increase.

However this compares with rises of 20 per cent between last Sunday and Monday, 19 per cent from Monday to Tuesday, 17 per cent between Tuesday and Wednesday and between Wednesday and Thursday, while between Thursday and yesterday the number testing positive went up by 14.3 per cent.

There have been 31 coronavirus deaths in the Balearics and 94 people have made a full recovery.

Coronavirus patients are also being treated in Mallorca’s other hospitals, including the psychiatric hospital, and private clinics.

In all 31 of Mallorca’s health professionals have tested positive for coronavirus and 329 are under observation.



