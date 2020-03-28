Carrie Bickmore reveals she struggled to use correct pronouns when interviewing non-binary singer Sam Smith





Carrie Bickmore has revealed that she was worried about misgendering superstar Sam Smith during a recent interview.



THE PROJECT host wrote in her Daily Telegraph column on Saturday that she was sacred she would ‘offend one of my favourite people’.

-- Advertisement --





The 39-year-old wrote about meeting Sam, 27: ‘I prepped for my interview, embarking on a crash course in gender fluidity, terrified I might unknowingly offend one of my favourite people.’

Carrie went on to admit: ‘Despite my best intentions, every time I mentioned the interview to people, I’d stuff up the pronouns.’

‘He’s had a fascinating life,’ I’d say. ‘Sorry ‘they’ have had…’ ‘His new music is incredible – argh! – ‘their’ new music,’ and so it went on.’





However the TV host revealed that Sam told her ‘they’ too make the mistake sometimes.

‘I am a human being. I have been called he and him since the day I was born, 27 years ago,’ Sam said.





Despite being understanding of Carrie’s pronouns struggles, Sam Smith has said that he fears people will get his identity mixed up for the rest of their lives.