BREAKING NEWS: Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is self-isolating after developing Coronavirus Symptoms.





THE Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is self-isolating after he presented signs of the coronavirus.

Mr Jack is said to be experiencing “mild” symptoms, including a cough and a temperature, but had not been tested for Covid-19. He said in a statement: “In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus. Mr Jack added: “In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home.”

Mr Jack was on the front bench in the House of Commons chamber with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on one side and UK government’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the other on Wednesday.

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock announced on Friday that they had tested positive for Covid-19 and were self-isolating.



