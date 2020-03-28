BREAKING: 260 UK coronavirus deaths in one day, taking total to 1,019





UK deaths from coronavirus have soared by a further 260 in one day, taking the total to 1,019, with the majority of the fatalities in England.

The Department of Health figures show a further seven deaths in Scotland, taking the total to 40.

And in Wales there have been 38 coronavirus deaths with the latest four.

-- Advertisement --





The government has released the figures as the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London’s ExCel building nears completion, and will be able to hold 4,000 patients at a time.

An additional two temporary mega-hospitals will be built in Birmingham and Manchester.



